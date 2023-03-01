Joseph P. Stella RUTLAND TOWN — Joseph P. Stella, 89, of Rutland Town died February 25, 2023, at The Pines of Rutland. He was born in Orange, NJ August 17, 1934, the son of Philip and Marie Giamanco. Joseph was employed as an inspector at General Electric Co in Rutland for many years. Surviving are his wife Glenna (Coltey) Stella of Rutland Town, four daughters, Christine Grimes and husband Philip of Pittsford, Lois Stella and Donna Towle of Brandon and Carol McKenna and wife Linda of Castleton, three step-daughters, Sharon Sabataso and husband Brian of Florida, Sally Coccia and Susan Coccia of Virginia; two step-sons, Alphonse Coccia and Sean Coccia of Florida, a daughter-in-law Lori Stella of Burlington, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by a son, James Stella and by a sister Joan Stella. Graveside services will be held in the Spring of 2023 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
