Joseph Paul RUTLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph “Butch” Paul 72, who died April 11, 2023 at UVM Center will be held at 11 am Friday April 28, 2023 in Christ the King Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center in Rutland. Calling hours will be held Thursday April 27 from 4 to 7 pm in the Clifford Funeral Home.
