Joseph Prokop SPRINGFIELD — Joseph Prokop passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2020, at Mountain View Center in Rutland, following a brief illness. Joe was born in Rembrandt, Manitoba, Canada, to Steve and Joyce (Dolinski) Prokop on March 24, 1940. He was a graduate of Western Montana College in Dillon, Montana. It was in Montana that he met and married his wife, Sandra Dempsie of Ludlow. Joe and Sandy later settled in Springfield. Joe began his working life as a miner at the Eldorado Uranium Mine in the Northwest Territories, the Red Lake Gold Mine in Ontario, and the Anaconda Copper Mine in Montana. After moving to Vermont, Joe was a schoolteacher in Reading, worked on the building of the Wilder Dam, and later owned and operated Joe’s Place at Downers Four Corners. For the last three decades, Joe was a property manager for his beloved “apts.” Joe is survived by two daughters, Maria Graham and husband LeRoy of Middlebury, and Jennifer Corkery and husband Timothy of Needham, Massachusetts; and a son, Matthew Prokop and wife Kristen of Methuen, Massachusetts. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Bridget and Charlotte Graham, Taylor and Brayden Prokop, and Caden and Ronan Corkery. Joe had two dear sisters, Kathryn and Mary of Winnipeg, Manitoba; and is survived by his sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Sandy. A private burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Joe’s favorite charities, Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202, or online at heifer.org. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont, is assisting with arrangements.
