Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Colder. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.