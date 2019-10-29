Joseph R. Bove Jr. rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Joseph R. Bove Jr., 72, who died Oct. 22, 2019, was held Saturday, Oct. 26, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. John Riddle was the organist. Lori Routhier was the vocalist. A reception followed at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.