Joseph R. Bove Jr. RUTLAND — Joseph R. Bove Jr., 72, died peacefully in his home on Oct. 22, 2019. He was born in Rutland to Margaret (Bernard) and Joseph Bove Sr. He graduated in 1964 from Mount St. Joseph Academy and later attended Kimball Union Academy and Bryant College. He was also a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. Joe worked for several years at his family’s business, Park Pharmacy. He later owned and operated Bove Mart Convenience Store where he stayed on as an employee with the new owners. No matter where he was, he loved people and greeted everyone with a big smile. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn (Thelen) Bove, of Rutland; brother J.R. Bove, children Linda Bove and husband Joe Terry, Joseph Bove III and wife Becky Tarbell-Bove, Michelle Hunt and husband Matthew Hunt; and grandchildren Sarah, Reese, Raegan and Aria. He is also survived by his five step-children Mike Spencer, Dan Spencer, Sue Dandurand, Kathy Spencer, Chrissy Tonizzo, their spouses and nine step-grandchildren. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Rutland with a reception to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The family would like to thank the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice and the Veterans Affairs Clinic in Rutland for their wonderful care. Contributions may be made to VNA-Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
