Joseph R. Caporale CHESTER — Joseph Richard Caporale, 92, of Chester, VT, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 with his family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, VT at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.