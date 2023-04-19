Joseph R. Paul Jr. RUTLAND — Joseph Ralph Paul Jr., 72, of Rutland passed Tuesday April 11, 2023 at UVM Medical Center peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born in Rutland October 21, 1950 the son of Joseph R. Sr. and Concetta (Milanese) Paul. Butch graduated from Rutland High School in 1968, where he excelled in the classroom, but really made his name on the basketball court, football and baseball fields of Rutland High. Excelling in all three sports he had major offers to huge football and baseball programs, before a tough knee injury took those away. However he got himself healthy enough to continue his playing career at Castleton State College, where during his 4 years excelled on CSC’s high powered baseball team, where he garnered some pro interest. After graduation, Butch spent a year teaching at Christ the King School in Rutland, and coached football at MSJ, but decided to change careers when Prudential Insurance called. He immediately made an impact and became a very important piece in their business’s dynamic. However, anyone who knew Butch knew his love for the game of golf, and after a very successful career and potential future at Prudential, Butch decided to chase a dream of working in the golf business, where he helped to spear head the company Mindset, and consulted for many national golf enterprises and brands. Most recently he had been working with a marketing firm and helped numerous companies launch their products all around the world. His professional career, though it was impressive, nothing was more impressive than the love he had for his family and the city of Rutland. Butch was a member of the board of alderman in Rutland in the 80’s and truly loved the city; he loved the heritage and the history of that once great town, and wanted to restore that pride and integrity, and not to forget what Rutland has meant to generations. But it was the love of his family that truly defined Butch. The love story between Butch and his high school sweetheart Angela are rare and so special as the two were married 50 years this past June. Their love transcends time and is a beacon for anyone who knows and loves them. His sons Jeffrey and Michael became his world, a constant role model, teacher, support, and loving father. Butch always gave of himself when it came to his children and grandchildren. Never missing anything, routinely driving or flying hours to make one of his grandchildren Baylie or Keegan’s many sports games, dance recitals, or birthdays. Butch also was always a fixture on the sideline of his son Jeff’s soccer team at Colchester High School. He was always there to advise, help, love, or just listen; there has never been a better father, mentor, husband, or friend. We love you so much dad….. Butch was a member of Christ the King Church and Rutland Country Club. Surviving are his wife Angela (Notte) Paul of Rutland, sons, Jeffrey Paul; wife Monica of Williston and Michael Paul, wife Brandy and their children Baylie and Keegan of South Burlington. Sisters Diane Morrissey and Wesley Baker of Bennington and Sandra Saken and husband Michael of Deerfield Illinois. Also loved by many nieces and nephews. Friends and Family may call from 4 to 7pm Thursday April 27 at Clifford Funeral Home. A Memorial mass will be held at 11am Friday April 28 in Christ the King Church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, RRMC, Rutland, VT 05701
