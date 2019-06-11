Joseph S. Alfonso rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Joseph S. Alfonso, 91, who passed peacefully in his home on Dec. 13, 2018, was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the St. Peter Church. The Pastor Rev Thomas Houle, OFM, Cap officiated. The organist was Stu James and the vocalist was Louise Clarino. Bearers were Jerry Henrichon, Robert Henrichon, Richard Belden, William Belden, Alan Rixon, and Mike Muir. Burial with military honors followed in the Cheney Hill Cemetery. Honors were provided by the Rutland American Legion Post #31 Color Guard. Arrangements were by the Aldous Funeral Home. To celebrate Joe’s life, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763 or the Bayada Foundation, c/o Bayada Home Health Care, 2 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Contributions may also be made to the Bayada Foundation via the Internet at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1441751.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.