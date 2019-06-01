Joseph S. Alfonso RUTLAND — The funeral service for Joseph S. Alfonso, 91, who died Dec. 13, 2018, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Peter Church. Burial with military honors will follow in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or BAYADA Foundation, in care of BAYADA Home Health Care, 2 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
