Joseph S. Alfonso RUTLAND - Joseph S. Alfonso passed peacefully in his home on Dec. 13, 2018, surrounded by his wife, Anne D. Alfonso, of 64 years, and his children. He was 91 years old. Joe, a first-generation American, was born on May 13, 1927, in Rutland, to parents Salvatore and Mary (Deletoso) Alfonso. He attended Mount St. Joseph Academy before being drafted into the U.S. Army during WWII. He served for six months when the war came to an end. He returned to Rutland where he purchased a poultry farm in 1950. Joe married Anne Denardo on May 3, 1954. He sold the business but continued to live in the residence for 68 years. He also worked at GE and for many years, at Beverly Manor Nursing Home, now Mountain View Genesis Healthcare, where he was a maintenance manager. He retired in 1992 and enjoyed his flower gardens, visiting his children, watching wildlife in his backyard and traveling throughout the U.S. with his co-pilots Anne and Sue. He was especially fond of his canine companions Yukon, Ric and Nikita. Joe is survived by his wife, Anne Alfonso, also of Rutland; children Susan Alfonso and companion Alan Rixon, of Rutland, Salvatore (Sam) Alfonso, of Castleton, Peggy Faucher and husband Marc Faucher, of South Burlington, James Alfonso and fiancée Julie Wilbus, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Joanne Muir and husband Michael "Red" Muir, of Ferrisburgh, and Anne Anderson and husband Andrew Anderson, of Patagonia, AZ. Joe is also survived by siblings Carmel Cioffi, of Naples, FL, Mary Henrichon, of Rutland, Alfred Alfonso and wife Maxine, of Oklahoma City, OK, and Yolanda Clopton, of Richmond, VA. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Joanne Denardo, of Rutland Town, and many nieces and nephews. Joe's family would like to extend their extreme gratitude to the home health aides of BAYADA Home Health Care for their devotion, compassion, patience and excellence in the care of our father. Without their help and support, the family would not have been able to honor Joe's desire to stay at home in his final years. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at a later date. To celebrate Joe’s life, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or the BAYADA Foundation, c/o BAYADA Home Health Care, 2 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701 or online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1441751.
