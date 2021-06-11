Joseph S. Kulig rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Joseph S. Kulig, 91, who died May 25, 2021, was held June 9 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, preceded by calling hours at Mullin Clifford Funeral Home. The celebrant was Fr. Steven Scarmozzino. The organist was Angela Lundrigan and soloist was Olivia Boughton. The eulogy was read by Kayla Harvey, his granddaughter. Burial with military honors took place June 10 in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery, followed by a reception at Sweet Caroline’s.
