Joseph S. Kulig WEST RUTLAND — Joseph S. Kulig, 91, died May 25, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, with his devoted wife, Bernice, and dedicated daughter, Betsy, by his side. He was born in Rutland, Feb. 11, 1930, the son of John and Agnes (Tomczyk) Kulig. Joseph was a U.S. Air Force veteran and served in the Korean War. He owned and operated Kulig Fuels Inc. and retired from the USPS as a rural carrier. Joseph was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, West Rutland American Legion Post 87, where he also served as a Color Guard member, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Knights of Columbus. He was a Scoutmaster in West Rutland. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling. He also was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and the New York Yankees. Surviving are his wife, Bernice (Wilk) Kulig; a son, Peter Kulig (Ruth) of West Rutland; three daughters, Joanne (Bill) Harvey of Hurlock, Maryland, Elizabeth Kulig of Rutland Town and Deborah (Andrew) Kelly of Hudson, Massachusetts; a brother, Walter Kulig of West Rutland; six grandchildren, Erin, Gabrielle and Kayla Harvey, Stephen, Johnathan and Agnes Kelly. He was predeceased by a sister, Helen Rosmus; and four brothers, John Kulig, Stanley Kulig, Frank Kulig and Leo Kulig. Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Burial will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, June 10, at 9 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church or one can donate blood in his memory at the American Red Cross. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
