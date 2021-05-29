Joseph Sabataso RUTLAND — Joseph L. Sabataso, 83, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home in Rutland, Vermont, surrounded by his family. He was born in 1938 in Rutland, Vermont, the son of the late Luigi and Dorothy (Belfore) Sabataso. Joe attended Mount St. Joseph Academy and Saint Michael’s College until he was called home to run the family business, The Palms Restaurant (est. 1933) with his brother, John Sabataso, until 1988, when he stepped away to enjoy his time with his family and late wife, Maureen (Fish) Sabataso. Joseph leaves behind his children, Crista Cimis, husband Mike, son Michael and daughter Alessandra, of Hartford, Vermont, Joseph "Jody," wife Karen, daughter Emilia, son William, of Rutland, and Lauren Downs, husband Steve and sons Jacobb and Steven, of Rutland; his brother, John Sabataso and family; his loving companion of 21 years, Jo-Anne Gloria and her children, Leslie Murray and her family of Maryland and Amy Cavasos and her family of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. Joe loved playing golf, spending time with his family and cooking Sunday dinners. A celebration of life will be held at the Palms Restaurant Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to Joe’s family in an online guestbook at www.cliffordfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
Our deep condolences to the Sabataso family for your loss. We have fond memories of Joe as a good and kindhearted gentleman. May he Rest In Peace and his family be comforted knowing the memory of Joe’s kindness is a blessing to all that knew him.
I was 3 years older than Jojo but he was madly in love with me. One day he picked roses from his grandmother's garden and gave them to me. She was so furious. She screamed at me (not at him) in Italian for what seemed like an hour. I still smile when I think of that day. We were also in the band together at MSJ. I played drums and he played the trumpet I think. Those were the days memories are made of.
I forgot to mention that he was 6 and I was nine when he presented me with the roses from his grandmother's garden.
To the Sabataso Family: Please accept my sincere condolences. I am so sorry. Growing up with Joe brings many fond memories. Peter J Chilos
My condolences to the family and friends . May he be greeted with open arms to the next journey of human life. RIP Joe Musky
