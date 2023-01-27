Joseph Serviss RUTLAND — Joseph Serviss, 52, of Rutland, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his residence. He was born December 4, 1970, in Bennington, VT, the son of Gary and Connie (Fernandez) Serviss. He attended local schools. Joseph had been a bartender for various service clubs in the area. He enjoyed golf, sports and just being outside. He is survived by his children Joseph Serviss Jr and Margaret Serviss. There are no services planned.
