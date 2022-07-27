Joseph Teer Jr. MIDDLETOWN — Joseph Teer Jr., 51, of Middletown, died Tuesday, July 19, in Mendon. He was born on November 30, 1970, in Rutland, the son of Joseph SR. and Coreen (Reed) Teer. He graduated from West Rutland High School. Joe had been a mechanic at Midas for 24 years. He enjoyed fishing, sugaring, beekeeping and woodworking. Joe is survived by his son Ryan Teer of New Hampshire, his mother Coreen Teer of Rutland, his partner Charity Fairbanks, brother Brian Teer of Granville Ny, sister Tina Crandall of Poultney, aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 4-6 PM on Friday, July 29 at the Aldous funeral Home in Rutland. A graveside service will be held in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery at 11: 00 on Saturday, July 30. A reception will follow.
