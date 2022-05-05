Joseph W. Carlson WALLINGFORD — Joseph William Carlson, 76, of Wallingford, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 4, 1946, in Rutland, the son of Ernest J. and Rena (Summer) Carlson. Mr. Carlson graduated from the Wallingford High School in 1964. He married Paula Mooney on July 12, 1968, in Wallingford. He was a member of the Vermont National Guard from 1965-1971. Joe was employed by Moore Business Forms until they closed and then for the Rutland Regional Medical Center as a courier until his retirement. He was a member of the Awesome North End Four which also included Jimmy Austin, Dick Stewart and Lyn Edmunds. He passed on his love of baseball by coaching Mighty Mites and Little League Baseball in Wallingford. Joe was also a member of the Wallingford Fire Department for five years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, was an avid Red Sox fan, and had a tradition of summer trips to Maine with his family. His great joy was mowing his lawn with his little buddy, Byron, on his lap. Another tradition was holding court with the neighbors at 4 p.m. to toast the day with LTD and mixer of choice. One of Joe’s best qualities was his love and admiration for his grandchildren. He loved each of them for who they were. They were the light of his life. Survivors include his wife, Paula, of Wallingford; a son, Michael Carlson, his wife, Dawn, and their children, MacKenzie and Zachary Carlson; a son, Matthew, his wife, Kareen, and his children, Mikaila Godette and Alexis Carlson; and great-granddaughter, Oakley; and a special niece, Rhonda Renner, along with several other nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his best friends, Jimmy Austin and his wife, Linda, and Bill Jones and his wife, Theresa. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, James E. Carlson, on Oct. 2, 1985; and Uncle “Ockie” Oscar Summers. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 16, in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are with the Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Center at 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT.
