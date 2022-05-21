Joseph W. Carlson WALLINGFORD — The graveside service for Joseph W. Carlson, 76, who died Saturday, April 30, 2022, was held Monday, May 16, in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Wallingford. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Marchand officiated. A reception followed at Rutland Country Club. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Wallingford-Aldous Funeral Home.
