Joseph W. Kay III RUTLAND — Joseph William Kay III, 32, of Rutland died on June 15, 2023 at his home. He was born December 21, 1990 in New Haven CT the son of Brian and Cathy (Rieben) Kay. Joseph attended Hamden Hall and later RIT. Joe worked as a Sr. Network Engineer and had his own business, Killington IT Services. He was a member of Killington Fire Dept. and worked with Regional Ambulance. Joe is survived by his Mom and Dad, his sister Miranda, and his wife Laura, Aunt Kathryn Ellen Franzman, Uncle Joseph William Kay Jr., Aunt Lorraine Kay, and numerous cousins and nephews. He is predeceased by his Uncle Al Franzman A memorial service will be held at the Killington Fire Dept. at 4pm on Thursday June 22nd. Memorial Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Rd. Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
