Josephine A. Slivchak LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Josephine A. Slivchak, 83, died Sept. 13, 2021, in Arizona. She was born in Newark, New Jersey, July 20, 1938, the daughter of Alexander and Mary (Plizga) Jablonski. Josephine was graduate of St. Vincent Academy in Newark, New Jersey. She worked for Attorney Stephen Klein as a paralegal and office manager. She was a member of Christ the King Church. Mrs. Slivchak enjoyed bingo and bus trips to the casinos. Surviving are a son, Paul N. Slivchak (Stephanie Riveira), of Downey, California, and East Clarendon, Vermont. She was predeceased by her spouse, Michael Slivchak, in 1992; brothers and sisters, Henry Jablonski in 1980, Alex T. Jablonski in 1991, Mary Jablonski in 1999 and Alexander Jablonski in 1992. A burial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in East Clarendon Cemetery, East Clarendon, Vermont. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
