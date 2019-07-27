Josephine C. Fabian 1928 - 2019 NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Josephine C. Fabian, 90, of North Syracuse, on July 24, 2019. She touched many lives every day with her kindness and loving gentle soul. Josephine lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker to her family. She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening and feeding the birds. Josephine was predeceased by her parents Frank and Bernice (Malek) O’Bara; daughter, Diane C. Fabian; grandson, Scott M. Fabian; siblings Joe, Mary, Steve, Genevieve, Francis, Bill, Stephanie, Rudy, Theresa, Irene, John and Sofie. She is survived by her two sons Leo (Nancy) Fabian Jr., of Fulton, NY, and James (Barbara) Fabian, of Bernhards Bay, NY; grandchildren Jason (Heather) Fabian, Amy (Ben) LaPrease, Erik Fabian, Nolan (Lindsey) Shewfelt, Nicole Fabian; great-grandchildren Noah and Allie Shewfelt; brother, Frank (Janie) O’Bara; brother-in-law, Henry Poplaski; sister-in-law, Tracy O’Bara; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 1-3 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, North Syracuse, with a service to follow. Burial will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 10 a.m. in North Syracuse Cemetery. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.