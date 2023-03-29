Josephine Clifford LONDONDERRY NH — Josephine Clifford passed away peacefully on March 25, 2023 at All American Assisted Living in Londonderry NH. Born in Rutland Vermont on March 27, 1933, Josephine was the daughter of Hazel (Tarbell) Witham and Thomas Connell. Josie was raised in West Rutland VT with her 9 siblings. She graduated from West Rutland High School in 1951 and Castleton Teacher’s College in 1956. Josie married the love of her life, Stephen Clifford on September 26, 1953. Theirs would be a long and loving life together. Josie’s early teaching career started in Vermont. Following Stephen’s career, the family moved from Vermont to Springfield MA, then Pittsfield MA, finally settling in Franklin MA. Josie was an elementary school teacher in Franklin for over 30 years. Her passion for teaching young children was immeasurable. She loved teaching! Josie was born to be a teacher. A master strategist, Josie loved playing games. She excelled at bridge, rummy, checkers and just about any other game. She rarely lost. She also had a wonderful green thumb and could start just about any plant from a cutting. Josie enjoyed being a member of the West Yarmouth Garden Club. After retirement, Josie and Steve were avid tennis players, earning many trophies and meeting wonderful friends. They loved to travel and were able to see many of our country’s natural wonders. Josie and Steve split their time between the Cape and Naples FL enjoying lifelong friendships in both places. Josie was most happy at a “family gathering”. She and Steve hosted family and friends every 4th of July at their home on the Cape. It was a family tradition started in 1985 and is continued to this day by her grandchildren. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 69 years Stephen, her daughters Laura Susmann, and Mary Beth Hulbert and her husband Jim. She is also survived by her sister, Alta Johnston and her sister in law Mary Lou Mytych. Josie leaves her grandchildren, Jennifer Susmann, Jacqueline Bartolini and her husband Alan, Matthew Dubois and his longtime companion Lori Loftus, Christopher Dubois and Meredith Dubois. Josie also leaves her great grandchildren, Hannah Magoon, Grace Magoon, Rylie Loftus, Tatum Loftus, Jace Dubois, Ben Bartolini and Lucas Bartolini. Josie was predeceased by her brothers and sisters; Edith Priest, Adelbert Witham, Edwin Witham, Althea (Pat) Tiraboschi, Leah Romeo, Lois Wortman, Arthur Witham, Myrtha (Mert) Brown. She was also predeceased by her son in law, Arthur Susmann. Josie leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Peabody Funeral Home, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry NH. A funeral mass will follow at St. Jude’s Church, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry NH at 11:00. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Rutland VT. Please consider donating in Josie’s memory to the scholarship fund at Castleton University, Castleton VT. Gifts are welcome online at https://castleton.formstack.com/forms/donations or though checks payable to Castleton University Advancement Office 62 Alumni Drive, Castleton, VT 05735. For more information, or to sign an on-line guestbook, please visit www.peabodyfunerakhome.com
