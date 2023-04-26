Josephine Clifford RUTLAND — Josephine Clifford, formerly of Rutland, VT passed away peacefully on March 25, 2023 in Londonderry NH. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday May 3, 2023 at 11:00am in the Calvary Cemetery, Rutland, VT. Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH is handling the arrangements. For more information, or to sign an on-line guestbook, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
