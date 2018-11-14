Josephine Mary Bujak HOLYOKE, Mass. - Josephine Mary Bujak, 86, passed away to eternal rest on Nov. 11, 2018, at Mary's Meadows Nursing Home in Holyoke, Massachusetts, where she had been living since Labor Day 2017. She was born on March 16, 1932, as a twin with her brother, Joseph, who died eight months after his birth. She was the loving daughter of Thomas and Anna (Kuleczek) Bujak, of Center Rutland. She was also predeceased by her sisters Mary and Stephanie Bujak; brother, Stanley; and her sister, Stella Burke and brother-in-law Francis. She is survived by her loving sister, Bernice Bujak, of Westfield, Massachusetts; her nephew, Thomas Burke, of Springfield, Massachusetts; niece, Mary Ann Lacombe and husband Norman; her grandnieces Kimberlee Ann and Sarah Lacombe, of Westfield; several cousins in New Jersey and cousins in Poland. Josephine worked at the former Rosenblatt's dress factory for many years before taking a position with Tuttle Business Forms in the shipping department in Rutland. Her life was simple, but filled with joy, laughs and an everlasting faith. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and visiting her sister, Stella and family, in Springfield, Massachusetts. A communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland all of her life, she was a faithful member of the parish and enjoyed the Polish heritage of her faith community. The family wishes to thank the staff of Mary's Meadow for providing the care, respect and love to Josephine in the time she was there. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 28 West St., West Rutland, VT 05777; or to the Felician Sisters, 1315 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.