Josephine (Norton) Berger MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Josephine Lucy Norton Berger, 88, longtime resident of Middletown Springs, Vermont, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Northampton, Massachusetts. Josie was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Shanghai, China, where she lived on and off until 1949. She was the daughter of American parents, John Randall Norton from Middletown Springs and Josephine Marion Graves Norton, who was also born in China; and granddaughter of the Episcopal Bishop of Shanghai, Frederick Rogers Graves. She attended the Middletown Springs School, Shanghai American School, and graduated from Brent School in Baguio, Philippines, in 1949. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont and pursued graduate studies in Library Science at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. Aside from Vermont and China, she lived in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, California and the Philippines at different times in her life. She worked for many years at the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester and previously as a school librarian at Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden. Earlier in her career, she was a school teacher, a college librarian, and taught English to immigrants. She volunteered and served as a trustee of the Middletown Springs Public Library, which is located in a former Episcopal chapel co-founded by her grandmother, Lucy Alice Randall Norton. Josie loved gardening and reading, especially her favorite author, Jane Austen. She had a great interest in ancient history and archeology. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. Josie met and fell in love with her husband, the late Jere S. Berger, during a season with the Ethan Allen Players, a summer theater group in Brandon, in 1953. They were married for 64 years. Jere passed away in March 2019. She is survived by their five children, Marguerite, Mary, Susan, Jere and Randall Berger; eight grandchildren, Josephine Roberts, Goodwin Wharton, William Dydo, Lu Cooper, Peter Dydo, Sam Cooper, Anna Berger and Elizabeth Rausch; and one great-grandchild, Margaux Mae Roberts. She is also survived by her brother, Fred Norton and wife Jean of Essex Junction, Vermont; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Middletown Springs Public Library, P.O. Box 1206, Middletown Springs, VT 05757. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, Rutland, Vermont, at a date to be determined in 2021.
