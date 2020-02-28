Joshua Jacob Brunkhardt JOSHUA, Texas — Joshua Jacob Brunkhardt, 32, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 15, 2020, in Joshua, Texas. Josh called Rutland, Vermont, his home from 2008-2010 when he came to be with his mother after a long separation. While in Rutland, he became the father to two beautiful children, a son and daughter. He moved to Texas in 2010. Josh was the son of Linda Bryant of Brandon and Michael Brunkhardt of Fort Worth, Texas. He was born Aug. 7, 1987, in Greeley, Colorado. Josh had a smile that could light up a room. He was a diehard Denver Broncos fan and if he wasn’t wearing his Broncos jersey, you’d find him wearing some combination of black and white. He was a quirky, funny and sweet young man. Josh was preceded in death by his Aunt Leah Moore. Josh is survived locally by his mother, Linda Bryant, and his son, Caiden, age 9. After leaving Vermont, he went on to marry and have more children. A tree planting ceremony will be planned in the spring. If you wish to help the family honor Josh’s memory, please do so by making a donation to the National Epilepsy Foundation.
