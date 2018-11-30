Joshua R. Ruane TINMOUTH - Joshua Raymond Ruane, 34, of Tinmouth, passed away on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. He was born on Sept. 5, 1984, the son of Kevin Ruane and Shelly (McKirryher) Tarbell. He attended Tinmouth Elementary and graduated from Mill River Union High School in 2004. From a young age, Joshua enjoyed everything mechanical and was good at running heavy equipment. He enjoyed being outdoors, sugaring, deer hunting, snowmobiling and riding dirt bikes with his brothers, as well as family holidays and happy get-togethers. Joshua was fun-loving and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed a good laugh even if it was about himself. He greeted you with a smile and was not afraid or embarrassed to hug his family members and say, “I love you!” Joshua leaves behind his parents Kevin Ruane and Shelly (McKirryher) Tarbell (Eric); a daughter, Lillian; two brothers Andrew Ruane and Matthew Tarbell; a sister, Casey Tarbell; and several special step-siblings. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents Nancy and Ronald McKirryher; his paternal grandparents Mary and Robert Ruane; also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at the Grace Congregational United Church of Christ in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of our beloved Joshua may be made to the Aldous Funeral Home, 44, North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701, to establish an educational fund for his young daughter.
