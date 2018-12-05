Joshua R. Ruane rites TINMOUTH - The celebration of life for Joshua Raymond Ruane, 34, who died Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, was held Monday, Dec. 3, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ in Rutland. The Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, pastor, officiated. The pianist was Alastair Stout, guitarist was Adam Rosenberg and the soloist was Evelyn Bushey. Words of remembrance were by Emily Bushey, Melissa Rosenberg and Cash Ruane. A reception followed in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, VT 05701, to establish an educational fund for his daughter.
