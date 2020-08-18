Jospeh J. Tripodi Jr. PROCTOR — Joseph J. “Chooch” Tripodi Jr., 83, of Proctor passed away peacefully Aug. 14, 2020, at home with his wife of 62 years and son at his side. He was born in Rutland May 22, 1937, the son of Lena (Bizzarro) and Joseph J. Tripodi Sr. Joseph was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1955 where he excelled in football and baseball. He was selected to the Vermont Shrine all star football team. He was named to the 1952 Vermont Interscholastic All-State Team and was selected to the National High School All-American Football Team. In June 1958, he married Patricia (Champine) Tripodi and cherished his time of 62 years with her. Mr. Tripodi was employed with Verizon Telephone for over 32 years, retiring in October 2000. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching sports. Surviving are his wife, Patricia Tripodi of Proctor; one son, Joseph Tripodi III and wife Julie of Rutland; known as "Tada" to three grandchildren, Cara Tripodi Cunningham, Noelle Tripodi Southworth, Tia Franchesca Tripodi, and to three great-grandchildren, Richard Joseph “R.J.” Collins, Mia “Charlie” Tripodi, Eli Thomas Cunningham; a sister, Dolores McNeil of West Rutland; nieces and nephews who referred to him as “Uncle Sonny.” Joe also leaves behind his Pomeranians, Bailey and Foxy, who he says will live forever in his heart. He was predeceased by five brothers and sisters. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Officiating will be Rev. Avelino Vale, pastor. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, c/o Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
Very sorry to hear Pat for you're loss of you're best friend. Prayers and thoughts are with you and you're family at this time. God Bless. Be strong. Love & Friendship Sheila & Neil Crossman
