Joyce A. Tarbell PAWLET – Joyce Aileen Tarbell passed away peacefully with family at her home on Aug. 29, 2021. Joyce Aileen Greene was born in Rupert, the daughter of Herbert Paul and Fannie Doris (Scally) Greene. She attended Granville High School and later married Cyrus Frank Tarbell in 1971. They had two children, Erica Jane Tarbell and Russell Tarbell. She spent most of her days as wife and mother but had several professions beyond. She enjoyed genealogy and military history. She had put together a fascinating genealogy library and extensive family collection going back hundreds of years in many directions as her life’s work. She would spend quiet hours reading about military history, U.S. Civil War and Revolutionary War in particular. She loved incorporating it into her genealogy collection. Catching up with old friends and relatives that she hadn’t seen in a while one of her favorite pastimes. Joyce wished to have a small private gathering at the Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet, where she will join her daughter, Erica, and father, Paul. We are encouraging all who wish to visit to do so on their own accord after she is settled in. She is predeceased by her parents; a sister, Debby Smith; and her daughter, Erica. Joyce is survived by her husband, Cyrus “Rusty” Tarbell, and a son, Russell, of Danby. Joyce was blessed with two grandchildren, Aidan and Nadia Tarbell. She is survived by her four siblings, Ronald Greene, of Kissimmee, Florida, Anthony “Tony” Greene, of Poultney, Dora Campbell, of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Cindy Petty of Granville, New York. Those wishing to may make gifts or donations in her name to a veterans' memorial of your choice, or to Bayada Hospice of Rutland, as they were extremely helpful in making it possible for her to spend her final days at home. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com Please check social media or the website for a celebration of Joyce’s life to be held in the near future.
