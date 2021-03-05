Joyce Ann Watters BRANDON — Joyce Ann Watters, age 94, formerly of Brandon, Vermont, passed away peacefully Feb. 9,2021 at Sun Terrace in Sun City Center, Florida, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Hyde Park, Vermont, on Oct. 30, 1926, to Norman and Mildred (Hooker) Black. She grew up in Hyde Park and graduated salutatorian from Lamoille Central Academy in the class of 1943. She then attended the Fay Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. Relocating to Brandon, she began working at the Ayrshire Breeders Assoc. It was there in Brandon where she met the love of her life, Chester "Chet" Watters. They were married on June 1, 1946, and spent 66 wonderful years together until his passing on Oct. 17, 2012. Affectionately nicknamed “Gert” by Chet, they traveled all over the United States before settling in Sun City Center. Joyce was a stay-at-home mom until all of her children were in school. She then reentered the workforce and became the office manager for the Vocational Rehabilitation Office in Brandon where she played an integral part in the success of the program. Joyce was involved in many activities outside of work. While her children were in school, she was a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and active member of the PTO. She was in many Brandon community activities: the Brandon Players where she showed her acting skills along with her beautiful singing voice; also, in the Garden Club, the Monday Club, DAR and heavily involved in Eastern Star, Lady Shrine and other related organizations; was an avid golfer at Neshobe Country Club; and became a Hospice volunteer. She and Chet loved to entertain and held many parties for friends and family. She loved to cook and even tried her hand at wine making. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved a good joke. Joyce is survived by two sons, David Watters of Windham, Maine, and Donald Watters and his partner, Julie Brown, of Bristol, Vermont; two daughters, Linda Dolan of Claremont, New Hampshire, and Suzi Watters of Brandon; her sister, Judith Chase of Concord, New Hampshire; two grandchildren, Amanda (John) Ewell of Hutto, Texas, and Jason (Shamyra) Watters of Salem, New York; five great-grandchildren, Aiden and Avery Ewell, Hayley Watters, MacKenzie (Dalton) Morgan and Jayden Watters. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, John Black; brother-in-law, Jonathan Chase; and a son-in-law, Ben Dolan. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date followed by a graveside committal service and burial in the family lot in the Forest Dale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
