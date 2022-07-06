Joyce C. Lind RUTLAND — Joyce Chadburn Lind, 93, of Rutland, VT, died June 28, 2022, at the Loretto Home with her daughter and son by her side. She was born August 22, 1928 in Mt. Holly, VT, the daughter of Allen and Thelma (Davenport) Chadburn. She graduated from Rutland High School in 1946. On July 8, 1950, she married William David Lind in Belmont, VT. Joyce's greatest love was family. She was a multi-talented person and excelled in handiwork, cooking, baking, gardening, artwork and wallpapering. Survivors include her daughter, Marie Holtman (Robert) of Rutland; her son, John Lind of Rutland; grandchildren, James Devereux, William Devereux (Carrie) and Adam Blanch (Stacie); Jennifer De Varona (Daniel) and Meggin Hart (Nick) great-grandchildren, Kaili and Loralei Blanch, Brielle and Porter Devereux, Jax De Varona and Nolan Hart; a sister, Marion Josselyn (Richard) of Ludlow; son-in-law, Bruce Blanch of Brandon; and daughter-in-law, Marian Mitchell of NH, sister-in-law, Cathy Chadburn, of NH; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, William D. Lind, daughter, Barbara Blanch, son, Eric Lind, sister, Lois Potter and brothers, Alson Chadburn and Harold Chadburn. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Tossing Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service in Evergreen Cemetery. The Rev. William Whiteman of Ira, will officiate. A reception will be held from noon-2 PM at the Godnick Center following the burial. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.