Joyce C. Merrill HARDWICK — Joyce Campbell Merrill, 89, of Hardwick, died peacefully on April 7, 2022, in the comfort of her home, with her children at her side. She was born March 10, 1933, in Randolph, the daughter of the late L. Keith and Leola (Carpenter) Campbell. She graduated from Randolph High School in the class of 1951 and continued her education at Castleton Teachers’ College, graduating in the class of 1955. She married the love of her life, W. David Merrill, on Aug. 14, 1955, in Randolph, Vermont. In 1960, the young couple moved to Hardwick where they made their home for more than 62 years. Joyce was an elementary school teacher for many years, first at Brookside Elementary School in Barre. She then stayed at home to care for her young children. When they were old enough to go to school, Joyce rejoined the workforce teaching at Greensboro Elementary and Woodbury Elementary schools. She retired in the mid-1990s. She was an active in the Hardwick community, as a member of the United Church of Hardwick, the Women’s Fellowship and Circle #7 of that church. She served as a trustee for the Jeudevine Memorial Library and was a board member of the Hardwick Food Pantry. Joyce was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her home and especially, loved the time she spent with her children and granddaughter. She worked many hours in her beautiful flower garden, was always delighted to see the birds and butterflies, and had a real love for nature. She enjoyed watching the birds, cooking wonderful meals for her family, decorating for the holidays and family trips to Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Survivors include two children, Scott Merrill, of Hardwick, and Susan Moore and her husband, W. Ken Moore, and a granddaughter, Miranda Moore, all of Johnson; a sister, Rebecca Hedding, of Rutland; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, W. David Merrill, just a few short weeks prior; and two siblings, Corinne Harrness and Lawrence G. “Huck” Campbell. A memorial service will be held during the summer with date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the United Church of Hardwick, P.O. Box 396, Hardwick, VT 05843. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
