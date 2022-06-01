Joyce Danielski ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — Joyce Danielski, age 77, passed away on May 28, 2022, at her home in Rogersville. Joyce was born to Malcomb Robertson and Helen Purinton, March 31, 1945. She was a devoted nurse at Glens Falls Hospital, New York, for many years. She also was a caregiver for many different family members and friends. She loved to listen to bluegrass music, and attended many bluegrass festivals. She was preceded in death by her father, Malcomb Robertson. She is survived by; her loving husband, John Danielski; mother, Helen Purinton; brother, Ralph Robertson; and many loving family and extended families. The family of Joyce wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Paul Kramer and staff, as well as Amedisys and their staff, a special thanks to Joyce's neighborhood friends. The family received friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. with Eric Chapman officiating. Memorials contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, as well as the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
