Joyce E. Gilbert PROCTORSVILLE — Joyce E. Gilbert, 88, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 18, 1931, in Eden, the daughter of Glen and Iola (Slicer) Gilbert. She received her early education in Brandon. Ms. Gilbert worked as a housekeeper in private homes. She enjoyed traveling to Maine, Lake George, Rhode Island, and country music. Survivors include her caregiver, Nancy Brown of Proctorsville and family with whom she lived for many years; two sisters, Eleanor Brierely of Lincoln, Rhode Island, and Lorraine Lemieux of Clover, South Carolina; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her Lincoln Street family. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
