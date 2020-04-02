Joyce E. Hardina RUTLAND - Joyce E. Hardina, 76, died March 26, 2020, at the Rutland Health and Rehab Center of a long-term illness. She was born on March 10, 1944. Joyce was a longtime employee of Pleasant Manor. Survivors include her children, Bonnie Graham of West Rutland; Cleo Alexander Jr. of Fair Haven; Francis Alexander (Laura) of Rutland; Margaret Martell (Tim) of Tinmouth; and Dawn Hardina of Ocala, Florida; a step son, Robert J Hardina Jr. (Heather) of West Rutland; siblings, Margaret Hutchins of Middlebury; Barbara Fucci of Mt. Holly; and Wiley Duclo of Key West, Florida; grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Hardnia Sr., siblings Irene Smith, Shirley Ablers, Mary Jasmin, Gerald Duclo of California, Milford Duclo and Robert Duclo. She enjoyed gambling, camping, watching the demolition derby, playing bingo, watching the Red Sox and Phil Mickleson. There will be no calling hours or services. A Celebration of Life will be organized at a later date. Contributions can be donated to the RRMC Foley Cancer Center.
