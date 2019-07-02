Joyce E. Krempa WEST RUTLAND — Joyce E. Krempa, 84, of West Rutland, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her home with her family at her side. She was born in Shoreham March 1, 1935, the daughter of Francis and Ella (Wilkens) Farnsworth. Joyce attended schools in Shoreham and graduated from Brandon High School. On June 23, 1956, she married John F. Krempa at St. Genevieve Church in Shoreham. She enjoyed being with her family. Surviving are her son, David J. Krempa, of West Rutland; two daughters Jane M. Walczuk and husband David, of West Rutland, and Patricia Krempa, of Indiana; two sisters-in-law Doris Farnsworth, of Brandon, and Careen Farnsworth, of Bristol; three granddaughters Mary Terrell, Sara Metzler and husband Joseph, and Katie Walczuk; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John, in 2018; by three brothers Ken, Francis and Lucien Farnsworth; and by a sister-in-law, Ruth Farnsworth. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, July 3, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home in West Rutland, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in West Rutland. Contributions may be made to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse-Hospice Assn., 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or to St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. The family would like to express a special thank you to the members of the Visiting Nurse Assn., Kaitlin, Stacey and Wendy.
