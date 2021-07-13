Joyce Fortier rites CASTLETON — The graveside service for Joyce Fortier, 78, who died Sunday, July 4, 2021, was held Saturday, July 10, in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Josh Fortier, a grandson, officiated. Bearers were Lewis Jr. and Alan Fortier, Ed Balch, Peter Fuller, David Phillips and Shaun Beyette. Keyboard and vocals were provided by Mark Page and Alicia Lang. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
