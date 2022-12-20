Joyce Frances Potenzano ESSEX — Joyce Frances Potenzano, daughter of Paul and Frances Potenzano died peacefully on December 6, 2022 with her daughter at her side. A Funeral Mass and burial will be held in the Spring. Please visit awrfh.com to read Joyce’s full obituary and share your memories.
