Joyce G. Hill SPRINGFIELD — Joyce G. Hill, 93, passed away on Thursday morning, Dec. 26, 2019, at home, following an illness. She was born on April 2, 1926, in Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Ellen (Murchie) Grover, and was a graduate of Springfield High School with the class of 1944. Her husband of 42 years, Raymond E. Hill, died in 1989. Joyce was employed for 36 years with Central Vermont Public Service as an office manager, retiring in 1988. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crossword puzzles and genealogy. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Joyce and husband Earl of Crestview, Florida; and by her granddaughter, Raechel Hammond of Charlestown, New Hampshire; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one daughter, Debra Hammond, in January 2001; also by seven brothers and sisters. A graveside service will be held in Oakland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
