Joyce Jefts SPRINGFIELD — Joyce Jefts, 93, died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at home. She was born May 5, 1925, in Jamaica, Vermont, the daughter of Merton and Mildred (Marden) Perry. She graduated from Leland & Gray High School in Townshend. On Jan. 7, 1956, she married Robert Jefts in Jamaica. Mrs. Jefts worked at Townshend Furniture building chairs and was employed as a medical secretary in the office of Dr. Smith in Springfield for many years. She was a member of First Congregational Church in Springfield. She enjoyed walking, cross-country skiing, swimming and riding her bicycle. Survivors include her daughter, Melanie Childs, of Springfield, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Jefts was predeceased by her husband, Robert; son, Gary Jefts; and brother, Bud Perry. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Christine Boardman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
