Joyce L. Jackson rites LEICESTER — The memorial service for Joyce Lorraine Jackson, 83, who died Aug. 7, 2019, was held Friday, Aug. 9, at Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, Forest Dale Campus. The Rev. Barry Tate and the Rev. Joel Tate co-officiated. Words of remembrance were shared by family. Guitarist and soloist was grandson Andy Jackson. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.