Joyce L. Jackson LEICESTER — Joyce Lorraine Jackson, 83, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born April 25, 1936, in Bangor, Maine, the daughter of George and Lorraine (Lee) Merrill. She graduated in 1954 from Bangor High School. On Jan. 8, 1955, she married Paul A. Jackson in Bangor. Mrs. Jackson worked as a switchboard operator for a local Maine telephone company, as well as for a local Vermont hospital. She was a church pianist and enjoyed crafts, crocheting and knitting. Survivors include five children Candice Barrett, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, Beth Cole, of Leicester, Paula Roy, of Brunswick, Maine, George Jackson, of Helena, Montana, Timothy Jackson, of Brandon; a brother, Edward Merrill, of Bangor; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband; a daughter, Amy Chase; and a sister, Janice Merrill-Archer. The memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, Forest Dale Campus, with the Rev. Barry Tate officiating. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.