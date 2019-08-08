Joyce Lorraine Jackson LEICESTER — Joyce Lorraine Jackson, 83, died Wednesday, August 7, 2018, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. The memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Forest Dale Wesleyan Church. The Rev. Barry Tate will officiate. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Rutland Herald. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.