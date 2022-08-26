Joyce M. Maranville PUNTA GORDA, FL — Joyce Margaret (Mee) Maranville passed away peacefully at age 90 on August 18, 2022 in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was born on August 26, 1931 in London England. Celebration of her life and funeral service was held at the Church of the Annunciation, Holmes Beach, Florida. Committal will be later in Vermont. Donations may be made to Our Little Roses at www.OurLittleRoses.org and Tidewell Hospice at www.tidewellfoundation.org/donate For complete obituary: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com/obituary/joyce-maranville.
