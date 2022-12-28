Joyce M. Ricard CASTLETON — Joyce Marie Ricard, 51, of Castleton, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022. She was born in Glens Falls, NY on August 26, 1971, the daughter of Frederick Sr and Kay (Stearns) Mead. She graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1989. Joyce had owned and operated a day care at her home for many years where every child was loved on and cared for like her own. Joyce was the most dedicated to her entire family, her large group of friends and always went above and beyond. She was fun loving and had a simple love for life. She enjoyed everything outdoors, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, and ice fishing. She also enjoyed puzzles. Joyce had an open-door policy and helped or was a supportive ear to anyone who needed her. She supported every one of her kids, grand kids, siblings, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews in every aspect of their lives. She is survived by her husband Paul Ricard and daughter Cheyanne of Castleton, her sons Dustin and Jeremy Perkins and their families of Wallingford and Paul Perkins Jr. of Pawlet and his family, sister Cindy Mahoney and her family of Hubbardton and brothers Frederick Mead Jr of Castleton and Thaddeus “Teddy” Mead of Poultney and their families, sister Victoria Henry and family of Ludlow and her cherished mother Kay Mead of Castleton. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Castleton Fire Department and First responders and Rutland Regional Ambulance for their timely and dedicated efforts in Joyce’s behalf. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Castleton Fire Dept./ First Responders. Burial will be in the Poultney Cemetery in the spring.
