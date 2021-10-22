Joyce M. Wheeler BRANDON — Joyce Mae Wheeler, 90, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Joyce was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Sept. 17, 1931, to Guy and Arlie (Dutton) Ladd. She grew up in Goshen, Vermont and graduated from Brandon High School in 1951. After graduation, she began her working career as a bookkeeper for Raleigh Fuels in Brandon, Vermont. Following her wedding to Charles H. Wheeler (Forest Dale, Vermont) on Oct. 18, 1953, she grew to love helping her husband on the family farm all the while working as a bookkeeper for IGA Grocery, as well as a secretary for Elfac Corp. and retired from Depot Farm Supply in 2001. In Joyce’s spare time, she attended Forest Dale Wesleyan Church. She cherished watching her grandchildren in their sporting events and loved all animals, especially cats, which she passed on to her family. Two of her greatest achievements have been being a loving mother and grandmother, as she took pride in each member of her family. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Harrison and husband Edward, and her son, Wesley Wheeler and wife Cheryl, all of Brandon. In addition, she is survived by her three grandchildren, Jodi Wheeler, Hillary Harrison, Lindsay Harrison-Hildebrand and husband Matthew; her great-grandchildren, Adyson Humiston, Grayson and Emma Hildebrand; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Edmund Ladd; her sister, Grace Vasseau; and granddaughter, Kristle Wheeler. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude toward her special caregivers, Pearl and Dorran Cooley, as well as the entire Pines at Rutland staff for their love and care of Joyce in her final years. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in Forestdale Cemetery. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763; or to Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.