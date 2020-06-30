Joyce Marie Williams rites POULTNEY — The funeral service for Joyce Marie Williams, a former resident of Poultney who died March 7, 2020, at The Arbors of Shelburne, was held Friday at the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Poultney. The Father Steven Scarmozzino officiated. The organist and vocalist was Cameron Wescott. Bearers were John Amerio, Chad Amerio, Shane Amerio, Ryan Amerio and Terry Redfield Graveside services followed in the St. Raphael’s Cemetery, where Father Scarmozzino offered committal prayers and a eulogy was by Susan Maslack. Arrangements were by the Durfee Funeral Home Donations can be made in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association online at www.act.alz.org
