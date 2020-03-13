Joyce Marie Williams POULTNEY — Joyce Marie Williams, born Aug. 21, 1939, died at The Arbors of Shelburne, Vermont, on March 7, 2020. Joyce was born and raised in Poultney, Vermont, and resided there most of her life with her lifelong companion and sister, Patricia "Pat," who predeceased Joyce in 2011. Joyce was also predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Edna (Hoague) Williams; and her siblings, Dorothy "Dot" Maslack, Mary Amerio, Maurice "Dewey" Williams, Elizabeth "Mickey" Cooper and Robert Williams. Joyce is survived by her two brothers-in-law, Frank Maslack of Poultney and Roy Cooper of Middletown Springs; and her sister-in-law, Loretta Williams of Milford, New Hampshire. Joyce is also survived by her 13 nieces and nephews, numerous grandnieces and -nephews, and many great-grandnieces and -nephews. Joyce always had a meaningful presence and devotion to her family and extended family. Even in high school, Joyce was known as a stylish dresser and an intelligent student. She was salutatorian of the Poultney High School class of 1957. Her ambition was to become an executive assistant, and she went on to work at Fire Clay, followed by a long career of over 40 years at General Electric of Rutland, Vermont. Joyce worked at GE as an executive assistant, working in the Personnel Department for many years. Eventually, she transferred to a management position in the plant, overseeing shipping and receiving, supervising staff, tracking inventory, learning the introduction of computers, and even driving a fork lift when needed! She was truly loved and appreciated by her coworkers. Joyce was always willing and eager to learn, including adult education and college courses, computer skills, oil painting, car maintenance, finance, fitness classes and dance. She loved to travel with family and friends and visited many places around the world, including Florida, Hawaii, New York City, Montreal, Aruba, Jerusalem, Egypt, Israel, Jordon, Turkey, Greece, Austria and Germany. Joyce had a passion for art, music and dancing, and appreciated beauty in many forms. In addition, Joyce enjoyed playing and watching many sports, including bowling and golf, and any other sport her nieces and nephews signed up for, attending every game, race, recital, play and concert that she could. Joyce gave generously of herself to others. She had a deep Christian faith and devotion to her Catholic Women’s Association of St. Raphael’s Parish in Poultney. She was devoted in prayer and traveled often to the Holy Land. She was a woman of service to her friends, family and community, as exemplified by her care for her mother and other friends during their elder years. She was a former board member of the Heritage Family Credit Union of Rutland; served in many capacities with the Poultney Rescue Squad and later in the Rescue Squad Thrift Store; volunteered at the Young at Hearts Senior Club of Poultney; raised funds to fight cystic fibrosis and cancer; and gave generously to several hospitals and services dedicated to serving children. Joyce brought joy and laughter to others. She was fun-loving and full of humor and wit. She was always glad to share a laugh, even in the late stages of her illness with Alzheimer’s. Joyce’s love of laughter, music, song, children and fashion stayed with her to the end, and brought joy to others. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Poultney. Burial will be in the St. Raphael’s Cemetery. A reception will follow. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the support and care offered by the UVM Memory Program, The Alzheimer’s Association and The Arbors of Shelburne. We are very grateful for the exceptional loving care provided by all of the staff at The Arbors. Donations can be made in Joyce’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association online at www.act.alz.org or by calling (800) 272-3900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.