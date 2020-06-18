Joyce Marie Williams POULTNEY — A funeral service for Joyce Williams will be held at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney, Vermont, on Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. Those attending are required to wear masks and follow distancing and other restrictions in place at the church. A burial service will follow in the Poultney Cemetery. Regrettably, there will be no reception. The family thanks Joyce’s many friends for your thoughts and prayers.
