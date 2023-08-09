Joyce McGuiness RUTLAND — The mass of Christian Burial for Joyce McGuiness, who died July 31,2023, was held on Friday August at St. Raphael’s Church in Poultney. The celebrant was Rev. FR. Julian Asucan. Bearers were grandsons Ben Smith, Ian Smith and Finn McGuiness, nephews Dan Charron, Matt Charron and Mark Brayton, and cousins Kevin Brough and Chris Brough. The choir consisted of cousins Alicia Marcy, Mary Preseau, Liz Nichols and Catherine Richards. The organist was Cameron Wescott. The readings were done by granddaughter Maddison McGuiness and niece Pam Dube. Intercessions were read by niece Alana Rolfe. The gifts were presented by her nieces Angela Hayes, Amy Popovitch, Laura Brayton Illinski and Kimberly Baptie. Laura also read a poem titled Safely Home. Her cousin Denise Brough provided the eulogy. A reception was hosted by her brother Gary (Sue) Brayton at his home following the services.
